Williams’ late call-up to England side

George Williams is set to play for England tomorrow.

The Wigan halfback wasn’t in the 17-man squad for the game against Lebanon in Sydney.

But he has been drafted into the line-up and will make his first appearance of the tournament, after missing out on the 18-4 loss to Australia last week.

It was unclear who he will replace. Castleford’s Luke Gale and St George Illawarra’s Gareth Widdop were halfbacks for the opening game.

Williams, who made his Test debut in 2015 and also figured in last year’s Four Nations, received his match shirt from former Hull FC and GB forward Gareth Ellis.

The 23-year-old posted a picture on his Instagram account, stating: “Can’t wait to pull the jersey on tomorrow. What dreams are made of to play in the World Cup.”

His Warriors team-mates John Bateman and Sean O’Loughlin were also named in the initial 17-man squad.

It is the first time England have faced Lebanon, who beat France 29-18 on the opening weekend.

The game kicks-off at 9am UK time, and is live on BBC2. Australia beat France 52-6 in today’s Group A game. The top three teams from Group A qualify for the quarter-finals.