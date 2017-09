Young Warriors earn England Academy call-ups

Seven young Warriors have been named in the England Academy squad to take on France next month.

The 22-man squad will travel to France to play two Tests this October with Caine Barnes, Harry Smith, James Worthington, Joseph Shorrocks, Joseph Brown, Oliver Partington and Samuel Kibula in their ranks.

Head coach Lee Briers and assistant Matty Peet have picked a side with plenty of experience, including Leeds Rhinos’ full-back Jack Walker and Jacob Trueman, who scored a hat-trick on debut for Castleford Tigers against Wigan in the Super 8s.

The squad will fly out on Sunday, October 8 and play France Under-18s on Tuesday, October 10 (6pm) at Stade de la Mediterrannee, Le Barcares.

The final Test will be a curtain-raiser to France v Jamaica on Friday, October 13 (5pm) at the home of Catalans Dragons, Stade Gilbert Brutus in Perpignan.

England Academy 22-man squad is as follows (professional and community club in brackets):

Bradley Pinder (Warrington Wolves, Thatto Heath Crusaders)

Caine Barnes (Wigan Warriors, Seaton Rangers)

Callum McLelland (Castleford Tigers, Lock Lane)

Calum Turner (Castleford Tigers, Lock Lane)

Cameron Scott (City of Hull Academy, Wyke)

Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos, Lock Lane)

Danny Walker (Widnes Vikings, Crosfields)

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Judes)

Jack Brown (City of Hull Academy, East Hull)

Jack Walker (Leeds Rhinos, Oulton Raiders)

Jacob Trueman (Castleford Tigers, West Bowling)

James Worthington (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Judes)

Joseph Shorrocks (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks)

Joseph Brown (Wigan Warriors, Stanningley)

Luis Johnson (Castleford Tigers, Oulton Raiders)

Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos, Hunslet Warriors)

Oliver Partington (Wigan Warriors, Orrell St James)

Owen Farnworth (Widnes Vikings, Chorley Panthers)

Robbie Storey (Castleford Tigers, West Hull)

Samuel Kibula (Wigan Warriors, Leigh Miners Rangers)

William Dagger (Warrington Wolves, Castleford Panthers)

William Oakes (City of Hull Academy, Eastmoor Dragons)