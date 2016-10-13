Southgate in the driving seat?

Thursday’s managerial and transfer stories from the paper and web

Daily Mail: Gareth Southgate is the FA’s preferred candidate to become England manager.

Daily Mirror: Scotland boss Gordon Strachan could resign before they meet England next month.

Cadena Ser: Gareth Bale is about to sign a new deal until 2022 with Real Madrid.

Sport: Bale’s team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo is set to pen a new five-year contract.

Daily Mirror: Manchester United could look to offload Wayne Rooney in the summer – but may have to pay off the 20 months left on his contract.

Daily Telegraph: Liverpool are setting a limit on how much they pay academy players; their 17-year-old first year professionals will earn a maximum of £40,000 per year.