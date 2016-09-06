Tuesday’s transfer news from the papers and web

The Independent: Yaya Toure will sign a pre-contract deal with another European club in January after being left out of Manchester City’s Champions League squad.

Daily Mail: Everton are set to offer Ross Barkley a long-term contract to stay with Goodison Park.

Daily Mirror: Jose Fonte is committed to Southampton despite interest over the summer from Manchester United.

Daily Telegraph: Leicester City have approached Eduardo Macia to replace their former head of recruitment, Steve Walsh.

Sporting Mediaset: AC Milan will give teenage keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma a new deal to ward off interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Daily Mirror: Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi believes Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez is good enough to join his former club.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Toure to sign pre-contract agreement? Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...