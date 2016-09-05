Bogdan taking lessons from master keeper Jussi

Adam Bogdan has been picking Jussi Jaaskelainen’s brains since landing at Latics, despite competition for a starting spot.

The Hungarian international has dislodged his more experienced team-mate in the squad since arriving in July, in similar circumstances to when the pair were both at Bolton four years ago.

But competition for a place hasn’t encouraged rivalry between them, with 41-year-old Jaaskelainen happy to share his experience.

“We’ve worked a lot together. I’ve learned a lot from him and I’m still learning,” said Bogdan.

“It’s great to have him around, he has a wealth of knowledge of this game. His standards are so high and they push you on.”

Jaaskelainen proved why he is so highly-regarded in so many footballing circles during last season’s League One title-winning campaign, and Bogdan revealed he has seen more than one side of the goalkeeping guru.

“It was four or five years since we last played together – and he’s calmed down a lot since then,” he joked.

“He’s 41 now and he’s mellowed...it’s about time.

“I enjoy working with him though.”

With a crucial Championship clash at Sheffield Wednesday coming up this Saturday for Latics, on loan Liverpool stopper Bogdan admits he is still fitting in at his new club, and has had to work hard to find his feet.

“Obviously the more games you play, the more you get to know the players,” he said.

“I didn’t start the pre-season with them, so that made it harder than it would have been had I been here at the start.”

But as time progresses, the 28-year-old says he is developing a better understanding among his team-mates.

“I’ve played a few games now and the understanding is getting better,” he said.

“I know each player – their strengths and maybe also their weaknesses.”

Manager Gary Caldwell has made no secret of his desire for Latics to impvoe their defence following successive defeats and goals conceded because of errors.

And Bodgan explained the importance of building relationships within the team to make a success out of their style of play.

He said:, “It’s an interesting game we’re trying to play, out from the back, and you need to know your defenders and your players as much as you can.”

He said:, "It's an interesting game we're trying to play, out from the back, and you need to know your defenders and your players as much as you can."