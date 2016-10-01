Brentford 0 Wigan Athletic 0

Wigan Athletic extended their unbeaten sequence to two matches with a battling goalless draw on the road at in-form Brentford.

Latics were almost behind to Brentford’s first chance, when David Perkins unwisely decided to duck under a long free-kick from Romaine Sawyers, and was relieved to see Adam Bogdan pull off a fine save to deny the waiting Lasse Vibe.

The home side dominated most of the opening half, but found the Latics rearguard very difficult to break down.

And Latics almost broke through on the stroke of half-time when Nathan Byrne cut the ball back to Max Power, whose shot found the side-netting instead of the back of the net.

Wigan were indebted to Stephen Warnock in the second half for a series of timely blocks and clearances that kept the home side at bay.

The pick of them came when he got back to nod a John Egan header off the line and against the bar with Bogdan beaten.

Jake Buxton also cleared off the line when Bogdan couldn’t hold a drilled effort from Lewis Macleod, and Latics began to fancy their chances in the final quarter.

With substitute Yanic Wildschut causing all sorts of problems with his pace, it was the Brentford’s defence’s turn to look ill at ease.

Fellow replacement Nick Powell had one last chance deep in stoppage-time, when he was hacked down on the edge of the area.

His free-kick zipped over the wall, but was clawed away by Daniel Bentley to ensure honours ended even.