Burke completes Latics loan switch

Latics have captured West Ham United defender Reece Burke on a season-long loan deal.
Burke, who turns 20 on Friday, has been on manager Gary Caldwell’s wishlist, and spent last season on loan with Sky Bet League One side Bradford City.
The fact West Ham have signed him up to a four-year-deal tells you how highly they rate himGary Caldwell
Caldwell said: “As soon as we were made aware of Reece’s availability, we worked hard to get him here as we knew there was interest from a number of Championship clubs.
“He’s about to turn 20 and the experience he has already is impressive, having played in the Premier League for West Ham and also his successful spell with Bradford last season.
“The fact West Ham have signed him up to a four-year-deal tells you how highly they rate him and we are pleased that they believe the best place for him to develop now is with us here at Wigan Athletic.
“He brings good quality on the ball, but most importantly he’s a solid defender who can deal with big crowds and the league environment, as he proved at Bradford.”
