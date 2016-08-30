Latics have captured West Ham United defender Reece Burke on a season-long loan deal.

Burke, who turns 20 on Friday, has been on manager Gary Caldwell’s wishlist, and spent last season on loan with Sky Bet League One side Bradford City.

The fact West Ham have signed him up to a four-year-deal tells you how highly they rate him Gary Caldwell

Caldwell said: “As soon as we were made aware of Reece’s availability, we worked hard to get him here as we knew there was interest from a number of Championship clubs.

“He’s about to turn 20 and the experience he has already is impressive, having played in the Premier League for West Ham and also his successful spell with Bradford last season.

“The fact West Ham have signed him up to a four-year-deal tells you how highly they rate him and we are pleased that they believe the best place for him to develop now is with us here at Wigan Athletic.

“He brings good quality on the ball, but most importantly he’s a solid defender who can deal with big crowds and the league environment, as he proved at Bradford.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Burke completes Latics loan switch Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...