Burn looking up after playing through pain barrier

Dan Burn is hoping the international break will allow him to return to action fully fit and ready show why Gary Caldwell brought him to Wigan Athletic.

The big centre-half endured a somewhat indifferent start to his Latics career following his summer signing from Fulham.

It helps when you have experienced players in there, that can take you a long way Dan Burn

But after a spell out of the side, his form in the last few games has showed why Caldwell was so keen to land him.

And it’s been even more impressive given he’s been carrying a knee injury that have seen him playing through the pain barrier.

“I’ve had a problem with my knee, and I’ve had to have an injection before the last couple of games,” Burn told the Evening Post.

“It’s nothing serious, and the international break is hopefully allowing me to look after it and make sure I’m ready to kick on when we come back.”

Burn signed off for the international break with his best performance to date in the goalless draw at Brentford.

Alongside fellow old heads Stephen Warnock and Jake Buxton, Burn put his body on the line to ensire the free-scoring Bees didn’t sting the Latics.

“A few weeks ago we would have lost that game for sure,” he added. “At times you have to take a 0-0 away from home, and we’ll take that and move on to the next block of games.

“The back four has been changed a lot this season, and everyone’s just trying to do a job. It helps when you have experienced players in there, that can take you a long way.”