Byrne expecting a steely test

Wigan Athletic new-boy Nathan Byrne is expecting a tough baptism of fire this weekend against a Sheffield Wednesday side he expects will be ‘there or thereabouts’ in the Championship shake-up.

Byrne, a deadline-day capture from Wolves last week, is in line to make his Latics debut at Hillsborough, against a Wednesday side who were narrowly pipped by Hull City in last season’s play-off final at Wembley.

“I actually thought Wednesday would go up to the Premier League last season,” Byrne told the Evening Post.

“I played against them for Wolves, and they’re a very, very good side.

“I’m sure they’ll be there or thereabouts again, but at the same time it’s also a good test for ourselves.

“We’ll have nothing to lose going there, and we’ll be going there hoping to get a result.

“Games like this are why you’re a footballer, and that’s why I wanted this move so much – so I could feel a part of it.”

Reece Burke is also expected to make his debut after joining on a season-long loan from West Ham.

