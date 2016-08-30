Caldwell: Close the window earlier

Gary Caldwell thinks the transfer window should close before the season starts.

With tomorrow’s deadline looming, the Latics manager is still hoping to capture reinforcements for his squad as life back in the Championship begins to take shape.

But even though he will take advantage of being able to sign and offload players five league games into the campaign, Caldwell thinks the current set-up breeds confusion.

He said: “I don’t think the transfer window should run into the season.

“I think it confuses teams and players, and having this media speculation as you’re going into games isn’t right for football.

“It should shut as the season starts.

“But it is what it is, and we all have to deal with it and get through it.”

Caldwell’s recruitment drive this summer has seen additions such as Nick Powell, Jake Buxton and Alex Gilbey arrive at the DW, as well as Jordi Gomez sealing a return to his old club.

But even at the 11th hour, the manager admits he is ready to strike for the right player.

“We’re looking at a number of different targets in a number of different areas,” he said.

““You have to be ready to react to certain situations, and we will be ready to do that if anything comes up.

“We know where we need to strengthen, and we’re in a good place to do what we need to do, to get the squad ready to compete in this league from Wednesday onwards.”

