Caldwell hoping to receive fitness boost over Gilbey

Wigan Athletic boss Gary Caldwell will find out today whether midfielder Alex Gilbey requires further surgery that could keep him out of action until the New Year.

The 21-year-old had enjoyed a superb start to his career at the DW Stadium after joining from Colchester over the summer, having impressed while playing against Latics in League One last term.

However, he’s missed the last three matches since being stretchered from the field during the goalless draw against Fulham on September 17 with an ankle injury.

Gilbey, who’s been on crutches for the last two-and-a-half weeks with his leg in a protective cast, will undergo exploratory surgery to get to the bottom of the problem.

And Caldwell is keeping his fingers crossed both the club and the player will dodge a massive bullet that could wreck his campaign.

“It’s not an operation as such, but the surgeon will be having a look at his ankle under general anaesthetic, and do specific tests on his ankle,” Caldwell told the Evening Post.

“If all goes well, they’ll stitch him back up and they’ll do nothing to the ankle.

“If he does need something done, it will be done there and then.

“We’ll find out the full extent on Tuesday.

“At the moment we don’t think he’ll need the operation.

“But we don’t want to waste any more time, we want to see what’s going on.

“If he doesn’t need the operation, then it should be six to eight weeks from now.”

Gilbey had been a virtual ever-present in the Latics side after hitting the ground running during an impressive pre-season.

He’d also shown his versatility by slotting in at right-back after a succession of early-season injuries in that position.

Gilbey’s absence has been offset by the return from a hamstring injury of midfielder David Perkins, who has also deputised at right-back.