Caldwell: Let’s show what we’re about

Gary Caldwell has challenged his Wigan Athletic side to show the Championship what they’re made of.

Latics recorded only their second win of the campaign against Wolves in midweek, which moved them up three places to 21st, ahead of tomorrow’s testing trip to Brentford.

After a frustrating few weeks, Caldwell wants this to be the catalyst that kickstarts the campaign.

“It’s only important if we now go on and win the next game,” the Latics chief acknowledged.

“It’s one win, which we’re delighted to get, it means a lot, and the performance we needed to get it was important.

“But it’s about building on that now, maintaining the work we’re doing, and building on things we’re trying to improve on.

“We’re still in a position we do not want to be in, and we have a lot of hard work to get to where we want to be. But with that group of players, with the way they work and the belief they show, and the energy and desire they play with, we can go a long way.

“I’ve told them that’s what it takes to win big games at this level against good sides, because Wolves are a good side.

“They are one of the best teams we’ve played so far, and it was a fantastic three points.”

The three points was a welcome fillip after seven games without a win and, according to Caldwell, reward for the patience showed both on the field and in the stands.

“Everyone makes mistakes at times, and I know the fans get frustrated - we get frustrated,” he added.

“The fans have to stick with us, they did on Tuesday, and we got our rewards.

“That’s why you pay for a ticket to come to a football match - to see last-minute drama like that.

“I don’t know of any better feeling, and I’m sure everyone who came to the game will go home happy and proud to be a Wigan Athletic supporter.”