Caldwell weighs up his options

Gary Caldwell

Gary Caldwell

Wigan Athletic boss Gary Caldwell has a major selection dilemma on his hands ahead of Saturday’s visit of Fulham.

Caldwell is pondering his options as he tries to arrest a slump of four successive defeats that’s seen Latics drop to second-bottom of the Championship.

And he could be without several of his first-choice side as injuries begin to bite for the first time this season.

Nick Powell missed the midweek trip to Norwich with a groin problem and looks unlikely to return.

Captain Craig Morgan is also out with the hamstring injury that’s kept him out since the international break.

David Perkins is also nursing a hamstring problem that’s caused him to miss the last four, while Reece Burke was cut down by a niggle in the same area at Norwich on Tuesday night.

“Perks might be close, Morgs maybe not, but Reece felt his hamstring at Norwich so we’ll have to have a look at him as well,” assessed Caldwell, who is already without long-term absentees Reece James (ankle), Andy Kellett (knee), Kyle Knoyle (elbow) and Donervon Daniels (knee).

Better news for a first 90 minutes of the season for Jordi Gomez at Carrow Road, the Spaniard capping a decent run-out with a cracking goal in the final quarter that threatened to help Latics back into the game.

“I thought he was excellent,” Caldwell enthused.

“I wanted the control and composure I know he brings, because I have played with him.

“And I thought he brought that in abundance.

“When he got his opportunity, there was a pass on, but he has the quality to score from anywhere.

“Not just him, though - everyone can be proud of what they did at Norwich.”

Gomez almost found a late leveller for the visitors, only for a wicked free-kick to find the side-netting rather than the back of the net.

“I thought it was in,” added Caldwell.

“You saw the net ripple, and I knew he had that ability, near side, when the goalie is obviously thinking it will be a right-footer.

“We had numerous chances in that second half to score, but it just wouldn’t fall for us.”

Back to the top of the page