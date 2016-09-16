Caldwell weighs up his options

Wigan Athletic boss Gary Caldwell has a major selection dilemma on his hands ahead of Saturday’s visit of Fulham.

Caldwell is pondering his options as he tries to arrest a slump of four successive defeats that’s seen Latics drop to second-bottom of the Championship.

And he could be without several of his first-choice side as injuries begin to bite for the first time this season.

Nick Powell missed the midweek trip to Norwich with a groin problem and looks unlikely to return.

Captain Craig Morgan is also out with the hamstring injury that’s kept him out since the international break.

David Perkins is also nursing a hamstring problem that’s caused him to miss the last four, while Reece Burke was cut down by a niggle in the same area at Norwich on Tuesday night.

“Perks might be close, Morgs maybe not, but Reece felt his hamstring at Norwich so we’ll have to have a look at him as well,” assessed Caldwell, who is already without long-term absentees Reece James (ankle), Andy Kellett (knee), Kyle Knoyle (elbow) and Donervon Daniels (knee).

Better news for a first 90 minutes of the season for Jordi Gomez at Carrow Road, the Spaniard capping a decent run-out with a cracking goal in the final quarter that threatened to help Latics back into the game.

“I thought he was excellent,” Caldwell enthused.

“I wanted the control and composure I know he brings, because I have played with him.

“And I thought he brought that in abundance.

“When he got his opportunity, there was a pass on, but he has the quality to score from anywhere.

“Not just him, though - everyone can be proud of what they did at Norwich.”

Gomez almost found a late leveller for the visitors, only for a wicked free-kick to find the side-netting rather than the back of the net.

“I thought it was in,” added Caldwell.

“You saw the net ripple, and I knew he had that ability, near side, when the goalie is obviously thinking it will be a right-footer.

“We had numerous chances in that second half to score, but it just wouldn’t fall for us.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Caldwell weighs up his options Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...