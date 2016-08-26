Chow can be main man in Scotland - Caldwell

Wigan Athletic boss Gary Caldwell has tipped Tim Chow to be a huge success in Scotland after sanctioning the midfielder’s move to Ross County.

Chow, who was in the last 12 months of his contract at the DW Stadium, has joined County on a two-year deal.

And Caldwell says he leaves with nothing but best wishes after coming through the ranks at Wigan.

“Tim’s been a fantastic pro for the club - someone I played with and then managed,” Caldwell told the Evening Post.

“He’s someone who came in and gave his all for the club every single day - you never got an ounce of trouble from him.

“His childhood dream was probably to play for Wigan and score at the DW, which he did.

“I just felt it was time, and he felt that too, for him to go along and really start his career, and play week in, week out.

“I think he’s gone to a good club, in a good league, that he can go and showcase his talent.

“He works harder than anyone I’ve ever seen, and he deserves to play regular football.

“Jim McIntyre phones me and said he needed a box-to-box midfielder.

“I told him there’s not many better around than Tim.

“He’s got great energy and he’ll give you everything every day.

“You’ve got the games against Celtic and Rangers in that league, and he’ll really enjoy that.”

