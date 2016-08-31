Colclough joins MK Dons

Ryan Colclough has joined MK Dons on loan.
The 21-year-old will spend the rest of the season with the Dons after completing the switch to Stadium MK today.
Manager of the League One club Karl Robinson said: “Karl Robinson told mkdons.com: “I’m ecstatic. He’s somebody who I tried to sign last season and has been one of our main targets for six months.
“He made his second-ever professional appearance against us and I remember watching his debut while we prepared for that game against Crewe.
“He can play off both sides. He comes from a club like Wigan, who play a similar style and he started at Crewe, which means he’s been developed properly.
“He’s very direct. He’s aggressive in his finishing and I think he’s certainly someone who can make us a better team. He’ll make us more dynamic offensively, being a goalscoring wide player.”
