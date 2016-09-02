Yanic Wildschut has warned Latics’ rivals that Jordi Gomez will be a game-changer when he settles in.

The midfielder returned to Latics two weeks ago and made his second debut in last weekend’s home defeat to QPR.

But Wildschut says he will soon be showing the skills which ensured his return was greeted with so much enthusiasm by fans.

“We’ve only trained together a few times, but you can already see the kind of balls that he’s looking to play in behind the defence,” he said on Gomez’s return. “He’s such an intelligent and good player, and when he gets his proper game time he’ll be a very important player for us.”

Wildschut thinks the impact of Gomez’s addition to the ranks will soon be felt across the squad.

And he is not only looking forward to seeing the benefits in his own game, but also says the fact Gary Caldwell secured the Spaniard’s signature proves the high ambitions of the club.

He explained: “On a personal note I know he’ll be able to play the ball where I want it, and for a player of that quality to sign for Wigan shows the club is building something nice.”

