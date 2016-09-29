Grigg decides against playing for Northern Ireland

Will Grigg has asked to be left out of Northern Ireland’s squad.

The Latics striker, an unused member of their Euro 2016 campaign, did not want to be considered the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against San Marino and Germany.

Manager Michael O’Neill said: “Will Grigg has asked to not be in the squad due to a family situation which I’m not going to go into.

“It’s his decision.

““It’s a blow for Will. He’s been on the scoresheet but I had a good chat with him and he didn’t feel being here was right.”

Grigg, who recently became a father, came off the bench to score Latics’ winner in a 2-1 victory against Wolves in midweek.