Hasselbaink savours Wigan return

QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink admitted his second 1-0 win at Wigan in succession was ‘a bit different’ - but equally as sweet.

The Dutchman took over in the Rangers hotseat in November last year, just days after overseeing a single-goal win for Burton at the DW in League One.

Nine months on, he repeated the trick with the Hoops, having snuffed out the threat from Gary Caldwell’s men with equal effectiveness.

“Last year was a little bit different to this one,” Hasselbaink told the Evening Post.

“We didn’t have a lot of the ball last year, but this time we had more of the ball.

“Look, I have the utmost respect for Gary, I think he’s doing a great job here.

“He’s somebody I have contact with, we speak, and I like him.

“He’s a good young manager, and Wigan is a nice club.

“Me, I want to go about my business and pick up as many three points as possible - wherever it is.

“They’re all welcome.”

Rangers did just about enough to warrant a return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats against Preston and Barnsley.

“For us it was important we came here and made sure our platform and organisation was right,” Hasselbaink added.

“We also had to make sure we didn’t give a lot away, and made it difficult for them.

“We knew how they wanted to play, and how dominant they can be.

“I think we pushed them all over the pitch, and at times we could have been better with the ball and calmer with the ball.

“But overall it was a very solid performance, it was a ‘grinder’, and at times a little bit nervous.

“But that is normal away from home, and we stayed together as a team and we ground out a good win.”

He’s also satisfied with Rangers’ return of nine points from their five matches played ahead of the international break.

“You always want better, you always want one better,” the Rangers chief added.

“Against Preston we didn’t deserve anything because we were poor and Preston were better.

“Against Barnsley we were better, we were unlucky.

“But I’ll take nine points, and we will try to improve.”

