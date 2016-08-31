Hendry joins MK Dons

Jack Hendry has joined MK Dons on loan until January.

The 21-year-old, who signed a four year deal with the club in the summer of 2015.

And Latics boss Gary caldwell says the youngster will benefit from first team experience

Caldwell said: “Jack is a talent, but he needs game time, which hopefully he will get with Karl at MK Dons.

“We have already sent Ryan (Colclough) on loan there today because I know our young players will be looked after, at a good club, with a good manager. We wish Jack all the best and will be keeping tabs on both him and Ryan down at MK.”

