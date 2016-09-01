How Caldwell’s squad changed over summer

Gary Caldwell took his summer signings tally to 14 with yesterday’s additions before the transfer window closed.

Striker Adam Le Fondre was joined by winger Nathan Byrne and Kaiyne Woolery from Bolton while Sam Morsy, Jack Hendry and Ryan Colclough went through the exit door.

Morsy joined Barnsley on a season-long loan. He is currently on a training camp with the Egyptian national squad, moves on a season-long loan and will spend the rest of the season at Oakwell, having not appeared for Latics this season.

The 24-year-old joined the club from Chesterfield last January and played 16 times last season.

And Colclough will spend the rest of the season with the Dons after completing the switch to Stadium MK.

Manager of the League One club told mkdons.com: “I’m ecstatic. He’s somebody who I tried to sign last season and has been one of our main targets for six months.

“He made his second-ever professional appearance against us and I remember watching his debut while we prepared for that game against Crewe.”

Here’s how the squad has changed over summer.

INS

permanent

Jodi Gomez - Sunderland

Shaun MacDonald - Bournemouth

Jake Buxton - Derby

Nick Powell - Man United (contract had expired)

Dan Burn - Fulhmam

Stephen Warnock - Derby

Alex Gilbey - Colchester

Nathan Byrne - Wolves Kaiyne Woolery - Bolton

Loans

Reece Burke - West Ham

Adam Bogdan - Liverpool

Luke Garbutt - Everton

Kyle Knoyle - West Ham

Adam le Fondre - Cardiff

OUT

Permanent

Tim Chow - Ross County

Emyr Huws - Cardiff

Jason pearce - Charlton

Lee Nicholls - MK Dons

loans

Owen Evans - Rhyl

Andrew Taylor - Bolton

Sam Odelusi - Rochdale

Danny Whitehead - Cheltenham

Billy McKay - Oldham

Ryan colclough - MK Dons

Sam Morsy - Barnsley

Jack Hendry - MK Dons

