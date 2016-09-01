How Caldwell’s squad changed over summer

Gary Caldwell took his summer signings tally to 14 with yesterday’s additions before the transfer window closed.
Striker Adam Le Fondre was joined by winger Nathan Byrne and Kaiyne Woolery from Bolton while Sam Morsy, Jack Hendry and Ryan Colclough went through the exit door.
Morsy joined Barnsley on a season-long loan. He is currently on a training camp with the Egyptian national squad, moves on a season-long loan and will spend the rest of the season at Oakwell, having not appeared for Latics this season.
The 24-year-old joined the club from Chesterfield last January and played 16 times last season.
And Colclough will spend the rest of the season with the Dons after completing the switch to Stadium MK.
Manager of the League One club told mkdons.com: “I’m ecstatic. He’s somebody who I tried to sign last season and has been one of our main targets for six months.
“He made his second-ever professional appearance against us and I remember watching his debut while we prepared for that game against Crewe.”
Here’s how the squad has changed over summer.
INS
permanent
Jodi Gomez - Sunderland
Shaun MacDonald - Bournemouth
Jake Buxton - Derby
Nick Powell - Man United (contract had expired)
Dan Burn - Fulhmam
Stephen Warnock - Derby
Alex Gilbey - Colchester
Nathan Byrne - Wolves Kaiyne Woolery - Bolton
Loans
Reece Burke - West Ham
Adam Bogdan - Liverpool
Luke Garbutt - Everton
Kyle Knoyle - West Ham
Adam le Fondre - Cardiff
OUT
Permanent
Tim Chow - Ross County
Emyr Huws - Cardiff
Jason pearce - Charlton
Lee Nicholls - MK Dons
loans
Owen Evans - Rhyl
Andrew Taylor - Bolton
Sam Odelusi - Rochdale
Danny Whitehead - Cheltenham
Billy McKay - Oldham
Ryan colclough - MK Dons
Sam Morsy - Barnsley
Jack Hendry - MK Dons
