Jacobs: We know where to improve

Michael Jacobs admits it’s been a long week on the training ground as Wigan Athletic aim to get back to business against QPR tomorrow.

Latics are aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s 4-3 defeat at Nottingham Forest, when they came back three times only to lose to a stoppage-time effort from Thomas Lam.

It’s the first time this season Latics have had the luxury of a full week of training with no midweek fixture, such is the gruelling nature of the programme.

But Jacobs says the players would have preferred the opportunity to get straight back out there and exorcise the demons of their City Ground horror show.

“You do end up playing Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday in the Championship, and it’s sometimes strange not to have a game,” Jacobs told the Evening Post.

“It would have been nice to have a midweek game to get this one out of our systems.

“But at least we’ve had a full week on the training ground to analyse things that happened on Saturday and in previous games, work on them and put them right.

“I think you can see from the players and the confidence we have that we’ve got the nucleus of a good side and good squad here.

“The boys coming off the bench and even the boys missing out show what a good group of players we have.

“With a bit more belief and better game management, there’s no reason we can’t pick up results in this division – starting this weekend.”

