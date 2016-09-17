Jokanovic not happy

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic wasn’t happy following Saturday’s draw at Wigan.

Despite seeing his side on the back foot for the most part, The Cottagers head coach was annoyed his side didn’t take chances which would have seen them consolidate a place in the Championship top six.

“I cannot be satisfied because we didn’t win the game,” Jokanovic said. “In my opinion we played very well, especially in the first 45 minutes.”

Chris Martin wasted Fulham’s best chance of the game when he failed to direct a header from Jozabed’s sublime cross.

Ragnar Sigurdsson also saw a goalbound header blocked for the Londoners.

“We defended very well but it was the same problems as the last two games,” said Jokanovic

“We had a problem opening up the game and we didn’t create enough chances.

“We were moving around the box but weren’t creating enough chances and we didn’t score.”

Fulham withstood a bombardment of attacks from Latics, mainly from Will Grigg and Yanic Wildschut thanks to the service of Michael Jacobs and skipper Stephen Warnock in providing long balls.

“At the end it’s good news because we kept the clean sheet but we didn’t score a goal,” explained Jokanovic.

“We are a new team and we are trying to build something different. The last few games we have been playing well but we didn’t create enough chances and didn’t get enough goals.”

Even in the closing stages, Fulham were unable to convert scrappy chances as each side desperately looked for a winner, with one go at Bogdan’s goal coming in stoppage time when Matt Smith fired wide, after a debateable handling of the ball by Ryan Tunnicliffe in the build-up.

They have now won just one of their last six games, a 1-0 success over Blackburn on August 27, and their bright start to the season which saw wins over Newcastle and Preston in their opening two games looks like a long time ago.

“We have to keep working to find a solution to this problem and it is as simple as that,” said Jokanovic

“We have to be able to show the energy to win the game.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Jokanovic not happy Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...