Hearts have reportedly rejected a third bid from Wigan Athletic for full-back Callum Paterson. The Scotland full-back remains a Tynecastle player with the summer transfer window due to close tonight.

According to the Edinburgh Evening News, Wigan failed with two offers for the 21-year-old earlier this month. Their latest proposal was submitted yesterday but still fell way short of Hearts’ £1m valuation.

Paterson is in the final year of his contract and does not intend to sign an extension. Hearts would be entitled to a development fee of between £350,000 and £400,000 even if he leaves when his deal expires next summer.

As such, the Edinburgh club will continue to play Paterson as his contract runs down.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Latics bid for Paterson rejected by Hearts Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...