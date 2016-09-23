Latics guest player column - David Perkins

Preston’s a big game for anyone from Lancashire, and I’m no different.

I’ve actually never played at Preston in my career, so I’m really looking forward to it.

There’s a big rivalry between Wigan and Preston, and everyone here is really up for the challenge.

A couple of my mates are Preston fans, they’ll be at the game, so that’s a bit more motivation to win it for me.

There’s always a little bit more in the tackles on derby day, but the most important thing for us is making sure we get the three points.

For that reason, it’s really important we all keep cool heads.

We don’t want any rash decisions or challenges, especially early on, if we are to get the three points.

On a personal note, it was nice to get back on the bench against Fulham last weekend.

I’ve got a few more training sessions under my belt this week, which has given me a bit more confidence, and hopefully I’ll be in and around the team on Friday.

It’s been a strange time for me, being out of the side, because I played virtually every game last season.

I even forgot my shirt on Saturday, having been injured for a few weeks, which was a strange experience!

It’s meant a different role for myself, being on the outside.

I’ve seen a few new lads come in, like Shaun MacDonald, and it’s been about helping them to fit in as quickly as possible.

I’m trying to keep around the lads as much as possible, doing everything I can to make sure we get a result.

It’s been frustrating watching the lads in recent weeks as they’ve been struggling to get wins.

I wouldn’t say they’ve been playing bad at all, it’s just that the results haven’t been coming.

On Saturday I thought we played well, and also relatively well last week at Norwich.

It’s a case of keeping up that performance level and trying to get the win at the same time.

The gaffer and his staff have all stayed very positive, in the meetings we’ve had.

We just need to keep what we’re doing and add a little bit of quality in certain areas and we’ll turn it around.

We’d love to do that for the fans more than anything.

They’ve not had a lot to cheer about this season, but three points at Preston would certainly do that.

The game’s on Sky as well, and that means probably a few of the lads might be on the sunbeds and getting a haircut to try and make a good impression in HD.

We’ll see how we get on, but nothing would beat picking up the three points.

David Perkins was talking to Paul Kendrick