Latics guest player column - Shaun MacDonald

It’s always nice to win games, especially in such a positive manner as we did in midweek against Wolves.

Things haven’t been going our way of late, and it’s been a testing time for us as a team.

You have to stay together at times like that, and I think we showed in our performance that we have stayed together.

It was great to see both Adam Le Fondre and Will Grigg on the scoresheet.

With players like that in your side, you know you’ve always got a chance of scoring a goal.

Our team is always going to create chances, and translating them into goals has been a challenge for us in recent weeks.

We also need to cut out the errors at the other end but, if we can do that, we’ll hopefully start moving up the league table.

We have total faith in the way we play, that the results will come.

We’re more concerned with what we’re doing than the teams we’re playing against and that’s important – otherwise you’d be changing your game-plan every single week.

Wolves are a good team but I feel we were good value for the three points.

Putting a run together in the Championship is so important.

In my experience, you can pick up so many points in such a short space of time, and it can completely turn things around.

You can move from the bottom half to the top half in a short space of time, and also vice versa, and things can look different in a matter of weeks.

On a personal level I’ve been pleased with the way things have been going since I signed last month.

I’m still improving, still learning about the team, and I know there’s so much more to come from me. I’m just looking to enjoy my football, and I’m certainly doing that right now.

As a team we’ve had a testing time in recent weeks, but hopefully the win over Wolves will be the start of something.

The important thing now is to build on it heading into Saturday’s game at Brentford.

With the international break coming up, it would be a massive boost to sign off with two wins and give everyone at the club a lift.

I was proud to be called into the Wales squad for the last round of internationals, and again yesterday – I’m looking forward to being involved again.

Whether I play or not, I’m totally committed to being in the best shape I possibly can for Wigan Athletic for the next game.

Wales obviously had a great Euros last summer, and there’s a lot of optimism about the future of Welsh football.

It’s possibly the most

successful period in the history of Welsh football, and it would be really nice to do my bit and be involved.

England are obviously looking for a new permanent manager, and I see Eddie Howe – my old boss at Bournemouth – is one of the front-runners.

Of course he’s a great manager, and it’s no surprise to see him right up there in the list of names being mentioned.

He’s got his own style of play, he loves working with a young squad – which England have got at the moment – and it could suit him down to the ground.

It wouldn’t surprise me to see England look to him, and I think he’d do a very good job if they offered it to him.

Shaun MacDonald was speaking to Paul Kendrick