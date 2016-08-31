Latics snap-up Bolton ace Woolery

Wigan Athletic have signed Kaiyne Woolery from Bolton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.

Gary Caldwell admitted to keeping an eye on the 21-year-old ‘for some time’ and was delighted to bring him to the DW Stadium.

The manager said: “Kaiyne is someone we are really excited to bring to the club.

“We have been looking at him for some time and been impressed by what we have seen. He is still young but has great potential. He has pace, an eye for goal and we are looking forward to being able to see him develop in a Wigan Athletic shirt.”

