Latics snap-up Byrne

Nathan Byrne has signed back for Wigan Athletic from Wolverhampton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee

The 24-year-old has signed a three-year deal.

Manager Gary Caldwell said: “We have been tracking Nathan for a long time and we tried to sign him last season before he went to Wolves.”

“When we found he was available now, we worked hard to make it happen. He’s exactly the sort of player we want at the club, young, dynamic, ambitious and he will fit in very well here. He is something we haven’t really got in the squad, and adds to an area where we have struggled recently with injuries and needed strengthening. Our fans will like him, he has pace, intelligence and strength.”

