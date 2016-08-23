Latics won’t offload on the cheap

Wigan Athletic will not be selling Sam Morsy on the cheap after turning down two rival bids for the midfielder.

Morsy has cut a frustrated figure this term, having failed to get on the field in any of Wigan’s five matches in all competitions.

Despite playing a key role in last term’s League One title win, having arrived mid-season from Chesterfield, he has slipped down the pecking order considerably in recent weeks.

Saturday’s engine room at Nottingham Forest featured summer signings Alex Gilbey and Shaun MacDonald alongside permanent fixture Max Power, with fellow newcomers Nick Powell and Jordi Gomez on the bench.

With David Perkins, last year’s Player of the Year, due back from a hamstring injury shortly – and youngsters Jordan Flores and Tim Chow also champing at the bit for a chance – the midfield competition is intense.

However, Latics boss Gary Caldwell has continued to insist Morsy remains part of his plans when questioned on the subject – at least until Wigan’s valuation for his services is met.

League One outfits Sheffield United and Scunthorpe have been linked with Morsy for much of the summer, with Millwall also thought to be interested.

The Blades, who have had a terrible start to the campaign, are understood to be one of the two clubs to have had a bid rejected yesterday, and they are also believed to be chasing winger Ryan Colclough.

Like Morsy, Colclough only joined Latics in the January transfer window, from Crewe.

But he has also found first-team football hard to come by this term, his only sighting in the league being a four-minute cameo on the opening day at Bristol City.

While it would be no surprise to see Morsy move on, it would raise eyebrows if Latics boss Caldwell were to cash in on Colclough who, at 21, has only just scratched the surface of his potential.

