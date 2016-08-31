Le Fondre lands at Latics

Wigan Athletic have signed striker Adam Le Fondre from Cardiff City on a season-long loan.
The 29-year-old adds a new dimension to the squad, says manager Gary Caldwell.
“He’s a proven goalscorer at this level, and they are difficult to find, as everyone knows,” he said.
“He knows the division inside out and will add tremendous competition to the squad. At 29, he’s still in his prime and we are delighted to have got this one over the line.”
Le Fondre has scored 168 league goals in 432 games for Stockport County, Rochdale, Rotherham United, Reading, Cardiff City, Bolton Wanderers and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
