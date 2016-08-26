Martinez brings French legend Henry on board

Roberto Martinez has named former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry as one of his assistant coaches with the Belgium national side.

Henry will be part of the backroom staff alongside Graeme Jones, who was Martinez’s assistant at Latics, Swansea and Everton.

“Honoured to be assistant coach @BelRedDevils,” tweeted Henry. “Thanks to Roberto Martinez & the Royal Belgian Football Association. Very excited. Can’t wait.”

Martinez has also stayed loyal to a couple of his other former Wigan backroom staff, with Inaki Bergara named goalkeeping coach and Richard Evans head of team and individual fitness.

“Thierry has been in the situation to change the spirit into winning something,” said Martinez after naming his first squad, for next month’s friendly against Spain ahead of their World Cup qualification programme.

“And I’m very satisfied we have been able to create an impressive staff.

“I am very interested about the mentality of the group that we have put together.

“This World Cup qualifying campaign is a new start.

“We are here to help the real quality we have. We need to support the players.

“We have a group of 40-50 players. Those who aren’t in the squad are also important.

“I am excited about working with this players.”

Martinez’s first squad included Romelu Lukaku and Kevin Mirallas, with whom he worked at Everton over the last three seasons.

Belgium have been grouped with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Estonia, Cyprus and Gibraltar.

