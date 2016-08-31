Morsy joins Barnsley

Sam Morsy

Sam Morsy has joined Barnsley on loan.

The 24-year-old, who is currently on a training camp with the Egyptian national squad, moves on a seaosn-long loan and will spend the rest of the season at Oakwell, having not appeared for Latics this season.

Morsy joined the club from Chesterfield last January and played 16 times last season.

