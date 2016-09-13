Morsy shocked by Latics exit

Sam Morsy has spoken of his ‘surprise’ at being told he was ‘surplus to requirements’ at Wigan Athletic this summer.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who only joined Latics from Chesterfield in January, was allowed to move to Oakwell just before the transfer deadline last month.

With Latics landing the likes of Jordi Gomez, Nick Powell, Shaun MacDonald and Alex Gilbey over the summer, Morsy found himself down the pecking order - despite being a virtual ever-present in the second half of last term.

And he admits he needing little persuasion to move over the Pennines.

“After one training session (in pre-season), I was told I was going to be surplus to requirements,” Morsy said.

“I thought I was going to be playing, but was told I could go.

“But once I heard about the interest from Barnsley, it was an absolute no-brainer, and I did everything I could to get here.”

Morsy admits the speed of his falling out of favour came as a huge shock.

“From the conversations I had (at Wigan), I was very surprised to be told I could go,” added Morsy, who has recently broken into the Egypt national squad.

“But that is football. They have brought in a lot of midfielders and somebody had to be sacrificed and it was me and you just move on.

“It is nothing personal. You go in and can do a job and, sometimes after promotion, some managers want a big overhaul.

“It is just football.”

For his part, Latics boss Gary Caldwell has always refused to close the door on Morsy returning to the DW at the end of his loan spell.

“The door is always open - and I said that to Sam before he left,” said Caldwell.

“There is massive competition here in the midfield area, and it was an opportunity for him to go and play games.

“While the competition here is very high, it’s not as high at Barnsley.

“He chose to go there and play, and if he he does well, and comes back and affect our group, then I’m sure he will.”

