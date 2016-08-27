No need to panic with Yanic

Yanic Wildschut admits Wigan Athletic have triple reason to see off QPR at the DW Stadium this afternoon.

Firstly, they’re desperate to get back to winning ways after last weekend’s agonising 4-3 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Secondly, they’re hoping to continue their unbeaten record at the DW Stadium.

Thirdly, they don’t want to sign off for the international break on a downer...and have to wait a fortnight to put things right.

“When I was at Middlesbrough, we always won before the international break,” Wildshut told the Evening Post.

“It’s true what they say about it being a long time to wait to make things right if you’ve lost.

“The vibe in the club is much easier for that fortnight if you’ve won.

“You obviously want to win every game – but especially at home, and even more so before the international break.

“If we can play like we have in recent weeks, but do our defensive job a bit better, we will be okay.

“QPR have a really strong team, but I have faith in our quality, especially at home.

“You want to be picking up most of your points at home, and then picking up a few on the road.

“We did very well last season at home, and we’ve also started this season in the same way, so we need to keep that going.”

Like many of his team-mates, Wildschut is still coming to terms with how Latics came away from the City Ground with nothing despite giving as good as they’d got for the duration.

“Yes, those the worst feelings you have after a game,” he acknowledged.

“When Adam (Bogdan) saved the penalty at 2-1, I thought we were going to win the game.

“We kept coming back, and we had to kill the game at that point.

“It was a hard one to take to lose it in stoppage-time.

“But we have shown we can score goals at this level.

“It’s just a case of keeping them out at the other end.

“And we know defence starts at the other end, with Will (Grigg) and the other attackers.

“It’s a team thing, you can’t just blame the defence.

“But we are conceding too many goals at the moment, and goals that are not necessary to concede.

“In the four games we’ve played, we’ve been the better side in them all.

“We only have four points to show for that, but it does give us hope for the future that we can compete at this level.

“We knew it would be hard, but we know we can play and we need to keep it going.”

The Forest game saw Wildschut employed in a new role, with boss Gary Caldwell selecting him at right-wing back after youngster Luke Burke – who’d started all the previous league games – picked up a knock in the week.

It meant the Dutchman having added defensive responsibilities, which obviously curtailed his efforts to get involved at the right end of the pitch.

“I play wherever the gaffer needs me to play,” Wildschut admitted.

“It’s a nice position when we have the ball, because you can just attack down the right-hand side.

“The defending part, for me, was kind of hard.

“You have to drop back and help – and especially when you’ve committed to a run forward, you have to immediately run all the way back.

“Having played there, I have so much admiration for the players who regularly play out there like Stevie (Warnock), Don (Daniels) or Burkey.

“They make it look a lot easier than it actually is.

“It’s an okay position to play, and it’s good to be able to play in more than one position.

“But I have to admit I would prefer to play out wide on the left, because I have always played there and I know what to do.

“But if I can help the team in any way, I will try and do that.”

Last weekend aside, Wildschut has enjoyed an explosive start to the campaign, although he feels there is always room for improvement.

“I didn’t really have the best feeling after the Birmingham game, because I thought I should have done a little more,” he added.

“It was just one of those games where the opposition sits back and makes it hard for you.

“On the whole I think I’ve done okay.

“I’m just happy to be able to play every game, even at this level.

“Both myself and the team are showing we can do it at this level, and I just hope we can continue to do that.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story No need to panic with Yanic Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...