David Perkins is not expecting to waltz straight into Gary Caldwell’s starting XI when he returns from injury – and he’s happy about it.

The midfielder missed last weekend’s home defeat to QPR with a hamstring niggle.

But he is hoping to be fit to face Sheffield Wednesday when the Championship resumes after the international break.

The 34-year-old midfielder acknowledges competition for places – which was ramped up further by last week’s addition of Jordi Gomez – means team-mates are after his places in the side.

And he is hoping the addition of Gomez will help him improve.

“At my age now I think I can improve on stuff,” Perkins explained.

“I can pick Jordi’s brain – he’s a similar age to me and Nick (Powell) is an unbelievable talent.

“I just like watching him in training and seeing what he does with the ball.” Perkins explained that he is happy to play whichever role is required of him to ensure success for the side, and that the scoreboard is more important than personal goals.

“It’s a squad game these days – not just the starting 11 so we’ll see how we get on,” he said.

“Competition’s tough in the side but I’ll play centre half if he (Gary Caldwell) wants me to!

“It’s a team game and as long as we win I’ll be happy.”

Latics will face Sheffield Wednesday after the break, and will be looking to bounce back from defeat to Nottingham Forest and QPR.

And Perkins is confident he will be fit for selection.

“It’s not too bad (my hamstring),” he said. “Hopefully I’ll be alright for the next game.

“It wasn’t as bad as I thought so I’ll be back for Sheffield Wednesday after the break.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Perkins hopes to learn from Gomez Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...