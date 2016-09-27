Power: Max effort needed to stop rot

Max Power admits Wigan Athletic have been given a ‘harsh’ introduction to life back in the Championship, but is adamant they have the strength to prove they belong at this level.

Latics entertain Wolves at the DW Stadium tonight looking for a first win in eight games, a dismal run that’s seen them sink to rock bottom of the league ladder.

All six defeats so far have been to the odd goal, the latest coming in the local derby at Preston last Friday.

And Power points to that as evidence Latics aren’t a million miles away from where they need to be.

“I think we’re finding out the harsh way just how difficult the Championship is,” he told the Evening Post.

“Take away the Sheffield Wednesday game, which we still only lost 2-1, and I think we’ve been in every single game. I’m sure opposition teams have been going away thinking Wigan Athletic are a good side.

“It’s all ifs, buts and maybes at the moment, but we’re all staying positive and we’re staying together.

“There’s no hiding place, we all need to look hard at ourselves – myself included – and take responsibility for our performances.

“Sometimes when you’re shipping goals it’s very easy to blame the defence. But at Preston we had some good chances, and the midfield and the attack have to take our fair share of the blame and responsibility as well.

“Goals change games, and if we’d have taken one of our chances at Preston I think we could have gone on and won the game.”

Despite their precarious league position, Power says no-one inside the dressing room will be reaching for the panic button just yet.

“I wouldn’t say it’s worrying just yet, as it’s still early in the season,” he added. “But we can’t become known as a good team that comes away with no wins.

“We did a lot of good things at Preston, created some good opportunities, but again we came away with nothing.

“It’s not the time to be down about it. We’ve got a big game now against Wolves and we need to put it right.”