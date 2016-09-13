Same again will do me - Sharpe

David Sharpe is hoping to be Wigan Athletic’s lucky omen for tonight’s trip to Norwich.

Latics last made the long trek down to Carrow Road two seasons ago, when they were in the midst of a Championship relegation battle.

But in Sharpe’s first game after taking over as chairman from his grandad, Dave Whelan, the visitors sprung a massive shock and picked up all three points thanks to Kim Bo-Kyung’s early goal.

And the Latics chief hopes to take inspiration from that night, albeit against a side he reckons will be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.

“Norwich have managed to keep their Premier League squad together, the same as the last time they went down, so in effect we’re facing a Premier League team,” assessed Sharpe. “It will be a tough game for us, especially with it being such a long journey. But we have happy memories there.

“The last time we were down there it was my first match as chairman, we won 1-0, Kimbo scored early, and we hung on for dear life.

“I’d certainly take a repeat of that on Tuesday!”

So much has happened in the 18 months since Sharpe became the youngest chairman in world football, at the age of 23.

But he says he’s enjoying life in the hotseat as much now as at any point of his reign.

“It’s been great, I’ve loved every minute of it,” he added.

“To have a promotion-winning campaign in my first season as chairman, and have the man I appointed leading us up, made me feel like I can be a part of this footballing world.

“It’s not about proving a point to anybody, because I don’t really care about opinions.

“As long as I’m doing a job I feel is worthy for Wigan Athletic and my family and the people of the town, that’s all that matters.”

