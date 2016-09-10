Sheffield Wednesday 2 Wigan Athletic 1

Wigan Athletic couldn’t build on Will Grigg’s early goal as they crashed to a third defeat in a row at Sheffield Wednesday.

While the last two losses - against Nottingham Forest and QPR - saw Latics unfortunate to lose by the odd goal, this time they can have few complaints over the 90 minutes.

Gary Caldwell’s men could hardly have had a better start, with Grigg on hand to slot home from close range after great work down the left from Michael Jacobs.

But the home side recovered from the early blow and quickly got into their stride, asking questions galore of the visitors.

Steven Fletcher had Wednesday back on level terms just before the half-hour, sliding the ball past Adam Bogdan after good work from Barry Bannan.

The Scotland international headed against the bar six minutes into the second period, before Fernando Forestieri did notch Wednesday’s second on the hour mark, at the second attempt.

Latics were indebted to Bogdan for keeping them in it when he pulled off a superb stop to keep out Gary Hooper’s overhead kick.

Ross Wallace should have made the game safe but wanted far too long to convert a regulation chance, and the home side’s inability to make the most of a mountain of promising openings kept Latics interested far longer than they deserved to be.

