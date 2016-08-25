‘Wake-up call’ will help us - Warnock

Stephen Warnock believes Wigan Athletic’s defensive horror-show at Nottingham Forest can stand them in good stead moving forwards.

Latics entertain QPR this weekend looking to bounce back from a 4-3 defeat at the City Ground, when the visitors three times came from behind only to lose to a 93rd-minute strike from Thomas Lam.

It was the third time in three matches Latics had lost on the road to a late goal, having gone down to Bristol City on the opening day and at Oldham in the League Cup.

On home soil, it’s been a different story, with only one goal conceded from two matches – and that a controversial effort against Birmingham.

And Warnock feels those solid back-to-back performances at the DW Stadium may have indirectly led to what occurred last weekend.

“Yes, maybe a little bit of complacency starts to creep in where you start to think you’re doing well,” he told the Evening Post.

“We need to eradicate that and make sure we’re on top of our game at all times.

“I think in pre-season we shut the back door, and we weren’t scoring goals at the other end.

“Now the season’s started we have been scoring goals, but now we find we’re conceding them as well.

“It’s about finding that right balance and doing it on a consistent basis.”

The visit of Rangers is the last game before Latics sign off for the international break – something they didn’t encounter last term in League One – and Warnock says that will provide extra motivation to sign off on a high.

“Yes definitely, you want to go away knowing you’ve finished strongly ahead of your little break,” he added.

“You’ve got a longer period to prepare for the next game, but the spirit and feel-good factor’s higher, which you want to breed and be infectious around the club.”

Meanwhile, Latics are understood to be chasing West Ham’s talented young defender Reece Burke, although Brighton are also keen.

The move comes after attempts to land Hearts full-back Callum Paterson seemingly hit a road-block, with the two clubs way apart in their valuation.

Barnsley have emerged as the second club to have seen an offer for Sam Morsy rejected, along with Sheffield United.

