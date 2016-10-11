Warnock: The feel-good factor has come back

Captain Stephen Warnock has warned there is still a long road ahead for Latics, but has welcomed their recent upturn in results.

Four points from their last two games has followed eight matches without a win for the side, and they climbed out of the bottom two ahead of last weekend’s international break.

And despite a difficult patch ahead of the other week’s 2-1 win over Wolves, Warnock insists he always believed a change in fortunes was coming.

“It does take time to integrate new players into a team,” he said.

“You need to keep believing in what you’re doing, which we do, and believe in what the coaching staff are telling us.

“We knew it would turn, and the results were only just around the corner.

“But nothing has been completed yet – there’s still a hell of a lot of games to go and a lot of work to be done.”

Warnock welcomed the international break as a chance for Latics to get some extra work in on the training pitch without the pressure of a game at the weekend.

And with the extra time, including a couple of rest days, and improved results, he says the ‘feel-good’ factor is back at the DW.

“It just gave us a little bit of breathing space, and the chance to work on a few things this week without being under too much pressure,” he said.

“It’s brought the feel-good factor back into the camp, and it’s an enjoyable time for us.

“But there’s always things to work on, we’re nowhere near the complete article.”