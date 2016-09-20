Warnock: We can’t throw hard work away

New Latics skipper Stephen Warnock wants his team-mates to use Friday’s derby at Preston to prove their Championship credentials.

The former England defender, who has taken over the captaincy from Craig Morgan, found plenty of positives from Latics’ performance in last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Fulham.

But he now wants them to switch up a gear and not ‘throw away’ their hard work in winning promotion from League One last term.

“We want to be at the right end of the league and we are going to want to try and show why we want to beat the right end in the way we play and the positivity that we can bring to the game,” said Warnock.

“It’s exciting. It’s great for our fans, great for their fans. It’s always great to have a rivalry within the league and it’s one we want to win and be proud of.

“We fought hard last year to get to play games on TV, games at big grounds, and we speak about that regularly.

“Don’t throw the hard work away from last year, we want to enjoy this and we want to strive to go bigger than this.

“We really had a go at teams and that’s what we have to do now.”

