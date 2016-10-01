We deserved our point - Caldwell

Gary Caldwell admits his Wigan Athletic side have given themselves ‘a start’ to attack the rest of the campaign following the 0-0 draw at in-form Brentford.

Latics followed up their 2-1 home win over Wolves in midweek with a first point on the road since winning promotion back to the Championship.

Brentford, who’d battered Reading 4-1 four days earlier, dominated in terms of possession and territory, and created the bulk of the chances.

But a resolute display from the Latics rearguard ensured honours ended even.

“On the ball we could have a been better, but it’s not a bad result,” acknowledged the Latics boss.

“The minimum we wanted was a clean sheet, and I thought everyone worked tremendously hard to achieve that - from the front players to the defence to Adam (Bogdan) in goal.

“We deserved our clean sheet, we deserved our point, and it’s a start.

“After Tuesday I think it was important we didn’t get beat, and we managed to do that.”

Brentford had started the day fourth in the Championship, but were frustrated in their efforts to break down the visitors.

And when they did threaten the Latics goal, Stephen Warnock and Jake Buxton were in the right place at the right time to clear off the line in the second period.

“They’re a good side, they’re riding high up the league, and they’re a tough team to play against,” recognised Caldwell.

“We came here off the back of a good result, wanting to build on that momentum.

“I thought we had chances late on when the game opened up, when Yanic (Wildschut) and Nick (Powell) came on, and we could have nicked it in the end.”

With four points picked up from their last two matches, it means Latics head into the latest international break on a high rather than a low.

“It gives us a lift, and we can go into the break and work hard, ready to come back out of it better off in terms of fitness,” added Caldwell.

“Certain players need to work hard on their fitness, certain players need to rest.

“But overall we’ll be able to get the squad in a better condition going into a good run of games before the last international break of the year.

“There’ll be a few days off, but also work at the right time.

“We’ll manage that through the course of the week and make sure we’re ready for the next game.”

It was certainly a more enjoyable afternoon than Wigan’s previous trip to Griffin Park, which drew a line under Wigan’s last, catastrophic, campaign in the Championship back in 2014-15.

“This will obviously always be a ground that’s disappointing to come to, and sometimes that can have an effect on you,” Caldwell added.

“Thankfully we put that to bed and got a positive result to be able to remember.

“For the supporters to come such a long way in such great numbers and voice was incredible.

“They were there from the first minute to the last, and I think they saw a team that gave everything to get a result for them.”b