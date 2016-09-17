We’re as good as anyone - Caldwell

Gary Caldwell reckons Wigan Athletic are up there with the best attacking sides in the Championship.

The only problem the Latics boss has is ensuring the side tightens up at the back, to ensure the good work being done by the likes of Will Grigg, Michael Jacobs and Yanic Wildschut is not going to waste.

“I think if we can get our defending right, we will win a lot of football matches,” Caldwell insisted.

“As an attacking team, I don’t think there’s many better in the league.

“The way we pass the ball is excellent, we cause teams a lot of problems, and we have attacking players who can score goals.

“We’ve scored in all but one game this season, and that is our main strength.

“If we can get the defending bit right, we’ll be very difficult to play against.”

Caldwell also admits he felt for his former club Celtic in midweek, having been on the receiving end of a 7-0 thumping in Barcelona.

“It is difficult - I did it myself playing in the SPL and then the Champions League,” he added.

“You go from, with all due respect, a lower level than you’re facing in midweek, and it’s a huge step.

“To then come back to play a weekend league fixture, the come-down from playing at the Nou Camp, is very hard.

“They’ve had a fantastic start to the season, but to go to Barcelona...that can happen to a lot of teams.”