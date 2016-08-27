Wigan Athletic 0 QPR 1

Wigan Athletic fired a blank for the first time this season as QPR centre-back Nedum Onouha found the only goal to secure the points.

Onouha was the match-winner for the visitors, firing home from the edge of the box just two minutes into the second half.

Latics had enjoyed the better of the first half, but saw two goals disallowed by the linesman on the far side.

First captain Craig Morgan headed home Luke Garbutt’s free-kick six minutes before the break, only to look up and see the flag raised for offside.

Then, in first-half stoppage-time, Nick Powell was penalised for a foul as he slotted home from close range.

Not even the introduction of Jordi Gomez at the midway point in the second period could inspire Latics to a breakthrough, as they suffered their first home defeat of the campaign.

Two great chances fell to Will Grigg in stoppage-time, but Wigan’s top scorer could only head inches over the top, before seeing another effort deflected wide for a corner.

