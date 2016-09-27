Wolves will be more worried about us - Caldwell

Gary Caldwell reckons tonight’s opponents Wolves will be losing more sleep over facing Wigan Athletic than the other way round.

Latics are desperate to get back to winning ways after a seven-match winless sequence that has seen them drop to the foot of the Championship table.

But the manager is relishing, not fearing, the prospect of putting things right against a team with aspirations of finishing the season in the promotion picture.

“Wolves have some good players in some wide areas,” admitted Caldwell.

“But, again, I think every team we play should be focusing on us.

“After speaking to managers following every game, they all say that we’ve got some good players, and that they were wary of this, they were wary of that.

“So I’m sure Walter Zenga right now is more worried about the players he’ll be coming up against from our team than I am about theirs.

“And that’s the way it has to be.”