Zenga ‘afraid’ of Latics trip

Wolves boss Walter Zenga admits he is feeling ‘afraid’ heading into tonight’s match against Wigan Athletic.

The Italian, who only took charge at the start of the season, believes Latics are a far more dangerous team than their league position - rock bottom - would indicate.

“If we start thinking it’s an easy game we fall down and hurt ourselves very hard,” he said.

“There are no easy games, or easy teams. Every game is one story.

“I’m afraid of this type of game. The situation is inverse to a week ago.

“One week ago we must show something for ourselves after one draw and one loss. Now we come from two victories.

“Now it’s us that have to confirm what we did. And Wigan want to show they’re not in the right position.”

Zenga will certainly not be taking Gary Caldwell’s men lightly, despite a winless sequence of seven matches.

“First of all I think they are not in the right position that they deserve to be, because it’s a good team,” he added.

“I saw them play in their last two or three games with a good intensity, they lost the game on the limit.

“They stay all the time in the game.

“They have two or three very interesting players – (Will) Grigg, Jordi Gomez is a very nice player, and (Shaun) MacDonald gives balance to the team.

“They have some things that are very important.

“We must start the game in the right way, with the right mentality and we will find this game very difficult.

“We must be careful and pay attention.”