Attack will get better, says Williams

George Williams remains confident Wigan will be able to cause teams problems – once their attack falls into place.

The Warriors’ points-scoring ability has frequently come under the microscope this season, most recently after their 8-6 loss to Widnes last Thursday.

We’re not blaming one person here, it’s all of us George Williams

Williams says disruption to the side – they have rarely fielded the same line-up in successive weeks this year – hasn’t helped the issue.

But, with a maximum of five games remaining this year, he is confident they can make improvements as they bid for a piece of silverware.

Williams said: “We had a bad loss (to Widnes) and it was a harsh review.

“Our defence has been good most of the year, and even though they broke us down a few times our scramble was good. To be fair, they scored off two great plays.

“But our attack hasn’t been good enough, we made plenty of chances but just didn’t finish them.

“It’s timing, people out of position, players who haven’t played in a while... we were dumb with the ball at times.

“We had chances, even in the last minute, and blew them, which was frustrating.

“But we can’t dwell too much on it, we’ve got some big games coming up.”

The England international says the players will spend this week trying to sharpen up their combinations and improve their decision-making ahead of Friday’s showdown at Hull FC.

“We’re not blaming one person here, it’s all of us, we’re all doing our jobs that little bit wrong and teams are able to read our plays,” he said.

“We’re working on it all week and hopefully it’ll click.

“As soon as it does, I’m confident we will cause teams more problems.”

Hull FC slipped from their perch at the top of Super League with a 31-10 loss to St Helens on Friday – just six days after their Challenge Cup Final victory.

Lee Radford’s outfit knocked Wigan out on the competition a step short of Wembley, edging a tense semi-final 16-12.

“They stopped us going to Wembley, and it was hard to watch them (win the Cup),” added Williams.

“But there’s nothing we can do but look forward and try and beat them on Friday.

“I know they lost at the weekend but they’ll be raring to go.

“They’ve got big bodies and they’re skilful, we know what they’re all about and they know what we’re about – it should be a great game.”

Wane expects to welcome back halfback Matty Smith and prop Dom Crosby to his squad.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Attack will get better, says Williams Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...