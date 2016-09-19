Ban may end Flower’s season

Ben Flower has been charged following his red-card against Warrington – and it could end his season.

The prop, sent off in the 57th minute for a late and high challenge on Declan Patton, has been slapped with a Grade C charge of striking with forearm/elbow.

The sentencing guidelines for Grade C offences is a ban of two to three games.

Wigan play their final match of the regular season against Catalans this Friday and have a semi-final the following week – with a place in the Grand Final at stake.

The RFL’s match review panel viewed the incident as “reckless”, rather than careless.

The issue will now be decided by Tuesday afternoon’s disciplinary panel.

It is understood Shaun Wane will accompany Flower to Red Hall to contest the charge.

Speaking before he was cited, Wane said it would be “wrong” to charge the Welsh prop.

“It was clumsy and if you look at it, Ben turned (before making contact),” he said. “It was clumsy.

“I thought the sending off was harsh and to take it further would be wrong.”

Counterpart Tony Smith said after Friday’s game he also felt the dismissal was “harsh”.

It was Flower’s first red-card since the 2014 Grand Final. Without him, Wigan rallied to score four tries in the final quarter and win 35-28,

