Joe Burgess signed off from the NRL with a stunning try – and vowed to return to “finish my Australian chapter”.

The winger is returning to Wigan next season after a year Down Under.

He cut short his Sydney Roosters deal to re-sign for Shaun Wane’s Warriors but – since making that decision in June – has gone on to impress for Michael Maguire’s Souths.

And while the Rabbitohs missed out on a place in the top-eight play-offs, Burgess ensured they finished on a high note by scoring a 90m try in a 28-10 victory against Canterbury Bulldogs.

“Enjoyed my time in Australia, hopefully I’ll come back to finish my Australian chapter,” Burgess wrote on his Instagram account. “But for now I’m going to enjoy a beer with my mates.”

He thanked the Roosters and Rabbitohs for giving him a chance to play in the NRL. Several fans commented on his post and urged him to return to Souths in the future.

Burgess, who is replacing RU-bound Josh Charnley at Wigan, will be hoping to play for England in the end-of-season Four Nations.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Burgess exits the NRL with super try Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...