Can you guess the six Wigan players who received Man of Steel votes?

John Bateman scored more votes than any other Wigan player for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel.

The award, won by Hull FC hooker Danny Houghton, is voted for by players at each club.

They pick their choices, ranked 1st to 3rd, with Bateman featuring 15 times in votes cast from the 11 other clubs (players can not vote for a team-mate).

Five other Warriors players received votes.

Stand-off George Williams picked up six votes, spread across the positions, Dan Sarginson collected two - both from Castleford players - and winger Dom Mandredi featured in the voting form of ex-Warrior Logan Tomkins (in 2nd).

Captain Sean O’Loughlin, shortlisted for the award in 2013, picked up a vote from Huddersfield’s Sam Rapira, despite an injury-disrupted campaign.

And Greg Burke – who switched to Widnes in July – was the No.1 pick of Hull FC’s Josh Bowden.

Super League has published the complete voting forms for the first time this year to show greater transparency.

The Wigan players themselves had a broad range of selections, with winner Houghton and runners-up Gareth Ellis and Denny Solomona featuring regularly alongside the likes of Warrington’s Ben Currie, Chris Hill and Daryl Clarke, and Castleford’s Luke Gale.