Charnley braced for emotional DW farewell

Josh Charnley is preparing for an “upsetting” night – even if Wigan win!

The winger will be making his final appearance at the DW Stadium in this evening’s crunch semi-final with Hull FC.

Victory would seal a place in next week’s Grand Final – while defeat would end their campaign.

Sale Sharks-bound Charnley has scored 163 tries in 171 appearances for Wigan since his 2010 debut, and is ready for an emotional roller-coaster.

He said: “I’ve been counting the games and it’s going to be upsetting.

“I get into the changing rooms an hour and a half before everyone else, and I’ll reflect on my time at this club.

“I don’t want to let anyone down. I want people to remember me fondly, and I want to go out there and do my best.”

Charnley scored in the 2011 Challenge Cup Final and was a member of the double-winning squad two years later. But Wigan have not won silverware since – despite reaching the last two Grand Finals – and Charnley is determined to depart with a winner’s ring.

“It’s been three years (without a trophy) and it’s been a bit disheartening, and I want a ring on my finger,” he said.

“We’re going out there for the win, I don’t want this to be my last game with these lads.”

Wigan head into this match – their fifth against Hull FC this year – as slight-favourites, despite a string of injuries.

They have beaten Hull, Warrington and Catalans in their last three outings, while their opponents have struggled to shake a post-Wembley hangover.

But Charnley, 25, added: “We can’t take a backward step, Hull are a dangerous side and we need to stay with it for 80 minutes.

“The last time we played them we were aggressive against their big pack.

“We know they’re a dangerous side, they can hurt you with a kick or a pass, and we need to stay focussed. We know how good they are when they turn up and play.”